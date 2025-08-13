Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 226,856 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of Mosaic worth $97,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $1,119,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 19.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Down 4.2%

MOS opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

