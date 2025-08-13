Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,008 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $99,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,157,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,252,000 after buying an additional 720,322 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $85,453,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,683,000 after buying an additional 393,445 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 877.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 367,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,944,000 after buying an additional 329,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 27,342.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,940,000 after buying an additional 259,481 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,097,204.50. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $705,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 146,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,432,239.45. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,207 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.92.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.6%

GWRE opened at $207.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.36, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.52. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $142.94 and a one year high of $263.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

