Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 906,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $87,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,098,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,394,000 after purchasing an additional 62,716 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average of $101.90. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 110.18%. The firm had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.38.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

