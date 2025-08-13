Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Comfort Systems USA worth $97,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,673,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 889,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 463,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,675,000 after acquiring an additional 105,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,503,000 after purchasing an additional 52,726 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 256,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,973,000 after purchasing an additional 51,702 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX opened at $719.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $567.76 and a 200-day moving average of $452.37. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.44 and a 52-week high of $720.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

FIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.60.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,400 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $3,153,172.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,156.57. This trade represents a 16.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total value of $5,842,773.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at $32,879,799.80. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,836 shares of company stock worth $19,967,906 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

