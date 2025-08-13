Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,756 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Conagra Brands worth $90,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.58%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

