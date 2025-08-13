Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,511,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,570 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $88,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Bio-Techne by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.85, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.40. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.14 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECH. Wall Street Zen cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

