Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $90,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,193,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $115.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1,572.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.26. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of ($471.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,333.33%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

