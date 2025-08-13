Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $86,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.69.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $60,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,396.64. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $152.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -114.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $230.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.