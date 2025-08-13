Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,070 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 60,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $100,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,548 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,830,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,193 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,501 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after buying an additional 37,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group Company has a one year low of $65.82 and a one year high of $103.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $735,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,897.84. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,195,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 138,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,269.60. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,172 shares of company stock worth $7,534,748. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

