Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 781,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $101,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,241,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 269,692 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,051.32. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total value of $107,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,724.96. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,336 shares of company stock worth $2,902,377. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.