Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,872 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $90,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,899,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,748,000 after buying an additional 603,936 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 301.3% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 45,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Wedbush set a $110.00 price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $659.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.56 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,049.76. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $809,863.52. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 870,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,359,749.52. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

