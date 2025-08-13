Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 14,903 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Graco worth $89,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Graco alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Graco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Graco Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Graco stock opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.57 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.