Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,312 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $102,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra Research raised shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GL stock opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average of $123.99.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $1,374,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,467,339.06. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 33,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $4,511,079.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 49,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,758,076.78. This represents a 40.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,741 shares of company stock worth $12,471,180. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

