Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,470,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $92,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSE:HR opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.83 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

