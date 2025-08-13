Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,946 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $91,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New York Times by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,987,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,056 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in New York Times by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,288,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in New York Times by 19.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,018,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,716,000 after acquiring an additional 481,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New York Times by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,496,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,954,000 after purchasing an additional 145,997 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in New York Times by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,651,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,974,000 after acquiring an additional 268,085 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYT stock opened at $58.04 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.22 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of New York Times and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In related news, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $950,595.41. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $112,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,123.75. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $479,728 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

