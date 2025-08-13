Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $89,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 120.0% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $8,164,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 34.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $283.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $194.36 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

