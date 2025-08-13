Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in State Street by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,166,000 after purchasing an additional 563,790 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in State Street by 6,967.4% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,153 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in State Street by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,664,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,493 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in State Street by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in State Street by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,764,000 after purchasing an additional 123,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $111.32 on Wednesday. State Street Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $114.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

