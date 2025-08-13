Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 81.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 134.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 153.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.54.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.03. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.36 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,485 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $62,125.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 448,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,504.20. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Taich sold 4,044 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $33,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 331,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,180.40. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,872 shares of company stock valued at $173,238. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

