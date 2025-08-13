Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 161 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,332,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.47. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.93.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.76%.

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,214.27. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.09.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

