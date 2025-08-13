Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.72.

In other news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $2,925,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 76,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,605.04. This trade represents a 24.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.40, for a total value of $4,110,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 399,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,874,298. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 813,128 shares of company stock worth $103,643,782. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.47, a P/E/G ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

