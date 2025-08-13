Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gen Digital news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,573.60. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gen Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

