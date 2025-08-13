Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,954 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.