Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,323,084,000 after buying an additional 875,359 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 445.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $101,431,000 after acquiring an additional 333,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 328,684 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $81,612,000 after buying an additional 302,595 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $243,118,000 after acquiring an additional 222,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $321,488,000 after buying an additional 218,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $3,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,702,833.92. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total value of $7,927,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,789.34. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,160,704 shares of company stock valued at $430,750,982 over the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.18.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $322.62 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $444.64. The firm has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.61 and its 200-day moving average is $260.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

