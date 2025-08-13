Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth $98,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De acquired 100,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $854,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 213,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,683.66. This trade represents a 88.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $51,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,005,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,051,748. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCCS opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.23 and a beta of 0.74. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

