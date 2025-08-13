Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $147,000 Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,292 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4,803.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 172,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 168,587 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $501,360.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,616,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,486,534.43. This trade represents a 1.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.29.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

