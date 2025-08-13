Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $218,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 138.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $105.92. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.14 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 4,177 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $460,723.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,797.10. This trade represents a 70.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $659,060.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,190.84. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,603 shares of company stock worth $7,813,377 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

