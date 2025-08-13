Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $231,000 Position in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,708 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,736,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,915,000 after buying an additional 105,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Open Lending by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,655,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after purchasing an additional 920,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 24,752 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 970,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 95,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

LPRO stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Open Lending Corporation has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Analysts expect that Open Lending Corporation will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.80 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Open Lending from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

