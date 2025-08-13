Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $404,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,454.60. This trade represents a 28.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $151,247.64. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $423,709.02. This trade represents a 26.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,046 shares of company stock worth $957,045. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.73.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.22. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

