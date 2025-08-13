Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Prothena by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,130,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 952,088 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 187,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after buying an additional 144,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP raised its position in shares of Prothena by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 304,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. Prothena Corporation plc has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $405.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.03.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.75). Prothena had a negative net margin of 2,929.30% and a negative return on equity of 62.17%. The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Prothena Corporation plc will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $78.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

