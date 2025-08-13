Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $968,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,325. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,384,230.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,484. The trade was a 43.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,556 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $178.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.40. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $182.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

