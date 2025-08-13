Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 17.0% in the first quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Shares of ROM stock opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $812.16 million, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 2.37. ProShares Ultra Technology has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $84.63.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

