Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $5,225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,100. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,500. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,620 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.92. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $147.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.96.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.