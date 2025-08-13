Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 49.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Kohl’s by 3,022.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.73. Kohl’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.