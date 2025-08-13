Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WAVE Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WAVE Life Sciences news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 282,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,493.15. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Takanashi sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $42,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,716,303 shares in the company, valued at $50,017,651.25. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

