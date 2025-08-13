Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,258 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Illumina by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Illumina by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 199,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 344.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 516,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.
Illumina stock opened at $97.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $156.66.
ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.58.
Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.
