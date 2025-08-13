Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

DFSE stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $432.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

