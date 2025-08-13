Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $280,711,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,848,000 after acquiring an additional 382,544 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,837,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,182,000 after acquiring an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,076,000 after acquiring an additional 108,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,036,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,730,000 after acquiring an additional 178,723 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.