Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $280,711,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,848,000 after acquiring an additional 382,544 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,837,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,182,000 after acquiring an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,076,000 after acquiring an additional 108,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,036,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,730,000 after acquiring an additional 178,723 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance
JMST stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
