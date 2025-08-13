Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.70.

NRG Energy Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:NRG opened at $156.87 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

