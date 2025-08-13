Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Republic Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,163,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG stock opened at $233.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.63. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.60 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

