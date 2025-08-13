Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,675 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,071,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,043,000 after purchasing an additional 237,720 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,957,000 after purchasing an additional 371,390 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,426 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,710,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,853,000 after purchasing an additional 226,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,655 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.
Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.95 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Booz Allen Hamilton
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.