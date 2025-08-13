Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,675 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,071,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,043,000 after purchasing an additional 237,720 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,957,000 after purchasing an additional 371,390 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,426 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,710,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,853,000 after purchasing an additional 226,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,655 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.95 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.