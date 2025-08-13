Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,187 Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average of $100.76.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 49.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.