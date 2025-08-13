Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 114 Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Equifax by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,526,000 after acquiring an additional 115,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $241.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.52. Equifax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.98 and a 1-year high of $309.63.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

