Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $314,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 114.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 222.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

