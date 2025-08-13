Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 18 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Equinix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $787.32 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $816.55 and a 200-day moving average of $846.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Cfra Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $837.00 to $798.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $959.86.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

