Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 186 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,591,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,321,000 after buying an additional 42,236 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,038,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 621,432 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 692,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,783,000 after purchasing an additional 286,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,355,000 after purchasing an additional 134,622 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYTM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 42,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $3,389,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,319.20. This trade represents a 26.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $619,828.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,830.02. The trade was a 48.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,417 shares of company stock valued at $6,352,511. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 2.38. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $96.65.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,831.43% and a negative net margin of 117.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.