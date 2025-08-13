Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 20 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $616.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.95 and a 12 month high of $633.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.26.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. UBS Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.