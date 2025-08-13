Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 5,119 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,012,000 after acquiring an additional 464,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,634,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,509,000 after acquiring an additional 536,071 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 29.8% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 18,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 72.1% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 28,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. Citigroup upgraded Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Wendy’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial set a $13.00 price target on Wendy’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wendy’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.87.

Shares of WEN opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The business had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

In related news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski purchased 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,206.08. This represents a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

