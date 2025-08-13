Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 540 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after acquiring an additional 578,883 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,921,000 after acquiring an additional 525,956 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $87,775,000. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $72,164,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,474,000 after acquiring an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.82.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $275.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.56 and its 200-day moving average is $242.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,059.35, a PEG ratio of 243.13 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $865,241.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 353,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,377,690.50. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,793 shares of company stock worth $58,752,794 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

