Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 82.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 23.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,135.92. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:VMI opened at $379.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.27. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $380.48.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.