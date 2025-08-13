Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $1,507,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 14.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 55.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

